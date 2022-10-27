Councillors object to plans for former Grantham hotel site

The Victorian-era hotel was demolished in 2011

Development on the site of a former hotel in Grantham would be “overbearing” and “out of character”, according to councillors.

Plans have been submitted for nine family houses where the Shirley Croft Hotel used to stand in the town.

Council officers have recommended that the plans for Harrowby Road are approved next week.

The application by Grange Developments lays out plans for five four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses.

However, the ward’s councillors have written in with serious concerns.

Councillor Graham Jeal said nearby properties would be overlooked and face increased noise.

“Whilst there is an appetite for the site to be developed and for housing to return to the site, the loss of amenity suggest that this should not be approved,” he said in a written objection.

“The applicant should re-engage with the local residents to develop a more suitable scheme.”

Councillor Charmaine Morgan claimed: “The new development is overbearing” and wasn’t in keeping with the area.

She also criticised the lack of parking, saying that residents would end up leaving their vehicles on Harrowby Road instead.

There have been another 20 objections received from residents raising similar concerns.

A report by South Kesteven Council offers says that there are “some flaws with the submitted scheme”, but it is broadly acceptable.

It is recommended that the planning committee gives permission at the meeting held on Thursday, November 3.