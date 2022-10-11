“Heart and soul of the party”: Tribute to mum after fatal Scunthorpe alleyway incident
“She’ll be missed a lot by a lot of people”
A mum-of-two who died after sustaining an unexplained head injury in an alleyway in Scunthorpe has been described as the “heart and soul of a party” by a friend as the local community continues to mourn her death.
Police were called to an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West in Scunthorpe at around 8.5pm on Saturday, October 1, following reports of a concern for safety of a woman.
Danielle Norton, 35, was found with a life-threatening head injury and died in hospital four days later on Wednesday, October 5.
Humberside Police launched a murder investigation and made two arrests, including an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder. On Monday, October 10 police stated that he had been released unconditionally from the investigation and that Danielle’s death was now being treated as unexplained.
Balloons, flowers, cards, candles, and teddy bears have been laid down at the alley, with tributes spray painted in Danielle’s name onto the walls and garage shutters.
Danielle’s friend Vicki Tabor told BBC Look North: “She’ll be missed a lot by a lot of people. She was a beautiful lady, she was always there, she’d do anything for anyone, and she was the heart and soul of a party.”
Police said those living in the area will continue to see an increased number of officers. Anyone with information is being encouraged to phone police on 101 quoting log number 31 of October 2, 2022, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.