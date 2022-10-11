Jail for “menace” driver who led police on dangerous pursuits

A banned driver who led police on two dangerous pursuits was on Tuesday jailed for 26 months, after a judge described him as a “menace” to other road users.

Nathan Lake, 32, admitted two charges of dangerous driving following the chases in Wisbech and Spalding.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the first incident occured when Lake was spotted behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery in Elm High Road, Wisbech, shortly after 2.20pm on 10 August last year.

The pursuing police officers knew Lake was disqualified and saw the vehicle go through a red light, doing speeds of 60mph in 30/40mph zones.

Lake was also filmed doing a u-turn infront of a HGV and then mounting the pavement in a successful effort to evade the officers.

He was arrested later the same day after being spotted in another vehicle but initially denied being the driver of the Land Rover, claiming police had a grudge against him.

The court heard Lake failed to appear when the matter was sent to Cambridge Crown Court on 24 March this year.

Investigations showed Lake had been involved in another police pursuit the day before on 23 March in the Spalding area.

On that occasion Lake was driving a Grey VW Touran and officers had to reach speeds of up to 80/90mph to keep up with him in a 40mph zone.

He was again filmed braking hard, driving close to other vehicles and ended up on the wrong side of the A16 after dropping off two passengers.

The court heard officers felt they had to end the pursuit because it was not safe. The next day Lake was spotted at a McDonald’s drive-through in Spalding.

Lake, who is now in custody, but was formerly of Coopers Close, Whaplode Drove, pleaded guilty to two offences of dangerous driving, two offences of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, admitted the footage spoke for itself, but told the court Mr Lake suffered a bereavement last year and relationship problems which left him in a bad place.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Lake much of the Spalding pursuit occured in a residential area during the early evening.

“What is remarkable having seen the dash cam footage is that you stopped and dropped off a woman and young child.”

Lake was also disqualified from driving for five and half years.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Lake: “It is a long disqualification as you have a bad record and have previously ignored disqualifications.”