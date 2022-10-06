Lincoln bar named best city venue at “Pub Oscars”

It was a local celebration at this year’s Great British Pub Awards, as a Lincoln bar picked up a prize for Best City/Urban Bar in the country.

The Strait and Narrow attended the ceremony known as the ‘Pub Oscars’ at Freight Island in Manchester on Tuesday evening, picking up an award in the process.

The retro-chic bar on The Strait in Lincoln earned the crown of Best City/Urban Bar at the ceremony – which proved an early celebration as the venue prepares to turn ten years old on November 1.

Managers Tom Remington and Daisy Stringer, along with co-owners Olly Davis and Jez Nash, were presented with their award by stand-up comedian Russell Kane, and The Morning Advertisers’ Editor Ed Bedington.

Bedington said of The Strait and Narrow: “An impressive drink offering made up of some 140 beers, wines, and a wide selection of hand-crafted cocktails and Spirits this is a fantastic urban haunt for students, families, and tourists in the heart of Lincoln.

“Working closely with local small businesses to create drinks and garnishes for their drinks, as well as suppliers to ensure they are constantly stocked with beers from across the globe.

“A great deal of care has gone into creating this operation by owner with witty marketing and a strong brand and passion to create a safe and inviting environment for all who step through the door.”

It was a marked improvement on last year, as the bar narrowly missed out on making the final six of the 2021 Great British Pub Awards, but the team have worked tirelessly to reach this level.

Jez Nash, co-owner at the Strait and Narrow, said: “We’ve had some really good bartenders here in the last 10 years but this team is something special – flawlessly dedicated, professional and with sheer enthusiasm to get the right drink in the customers hand.

“I’m not surprised that the won over the judges as this best team are next level – Tom and Daisy have smashed it within a year of becoming management team.”

Manager Tom Remington spoke of his pride at the award, dedicating it to his team of staff that work alongside himself and Daisy.

“We’ve worked so hard as a team on training, learning as well as sourcing the best drinks from around the world. It’s amazing to see this team get national recognition they deserve and also the City of Lincoln and it’s independent bars get on on the map.”