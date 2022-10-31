Lincoln man charged after two robberies and burglary in eight hours
He was arrested after a collision with a taxi
We have charged a man with two robberies and a burglary which are reported to have taken place over the span of eight hours in the Lincoln area.
We received a report that a man had entered Knappetts General Store in St Andrew’s Street at around 6pm on Friday night (29 October), Lincoln. Money and alcohol were taken from the store.
Officers attended the scene to begin initial enquiries, and carried out searches.
We then received a further report at 1.50am on Saturday that the front door of the Whisky Shop in Bailgate had been smashed with a fire extinguisher and eight bottles of alcohol worth several hundred pounds had been stolen.
A short time later, a man reported having his bike stolen in Gordon Street.
Craig Wallard, 32, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Lincoln, was arrested following a collision between a bike he was riding and a taxi in Mint Lane, Lincoln at around 2am on Saturday.
He was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for medical treatment following the collision. He was later charged with two counts of robbery, one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place, and one count of burglary.
He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (31 October). No plea was entered and his case has been committed to Lincoln Crown Court. He was remanded into custody and the first hearing is scheduled to take place on 28 November.
