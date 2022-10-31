“Everyone deserves a place to live”: Resident’s plea for travellers’ site near Lincoln

A decision will be made on the site this week

An unauthorised travellers’ site near Lincoln has been “no trouble at all”, says a neighbour who wants it to become permanent.

Caravans have already been placed on the Riseholme field, despite a decision not being made until later this week.

The site is located close to the Lincolnshire Showground, behind cottages on Hall Lane.

Some residents have complained that the development has affected their quality of life.

However, one person living opposite says it should be giving planning approval as everyone deserves a home.

“I was just as shocked as everyone else when they initially arrived,” Mike Hewitt, who has lived on the road for 30 years, said.

“But it became apparent they were making a huge improvement. It was an overgrown dumpsite for waste including asbestos.

“I have to take my hat off to how they moved in. It was very well planned – they had completely laid down the surfaces and moved caravans on in under a week.

“The owner has been very approachable, and he’s probably put as much investment into the site as we have in our houses.

“Maybe other people have been affected more, but to me they’ve been no trouble at all.”

The full application would give permission for up to 12 caravans and two amenity buildings. There are currently of vehicles handful already on the site.

Mike said that some people have “pre-judged the idea of travellers.”

“They think of the stereotypes like dogs barking and things going missing, but that’s just not true.

“It’s not as though they could cause any more noise than the Lincolnshire Showground events or the Red Arrows going overhead.

“The government wants us to open our homes to Ukrainians – we should give the same kindness to people born here who are just looking for a home. Everyone deserves a place to live.

“Now they’re settled, they will pay utilities, and council tax and invest in the community just like anyone else.

“What’s a few more caravans in the grand scheme of things?”

The application is due to be decided by West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, with officers recommending it is approved.

However there has been concern from councillors and residents about the unplanned nature and its effect on communities.

Councillor Angela White, who called the decision in to planning committee, said the development had “heightened tension between the occupants and neighbouring residents.”

Ten people sent written objections, with some complaining they had been disturbed by security lights, music playing at night and noise from animals.

The Lincolnshire Showground has also objected.

