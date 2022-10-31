More parking permit areas coming to Sincil Bank

A bid to tackle parking issues in the Sincil Bank of Lincoln will move a step forward next week as councillors look to approve the expansion of a residents’ permit scheme.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday will be asked to overrule objections to the plans for Zone 5C of the City of Lincoln Council’s permit parking scheme, which will cover roads between Sincil Bank Drain, High Street, Pennell Street and Portland Street.

It follows approval last month of an extension into Foster Street, Princess Street and Vernon Street and forms part of the authority’s bid to tackle Sincil Bank residents’ biggest complaint around overcrowded parking in their neighbourhood.

The proposed scheme would be in place from Monday to Saturday, 8am-6pm.

It will include the creation of dual use bays providing a two hour stay for non-permit holders and unlimited time limits for permit holders.

Elsewhere, double yellow lines will replace lengths of single yellow lines on Sibthorpe Street and Scorer Street.

Consultation carried out in 2019 found 64% in favour of the scheme, and more in 2021 received no adverse comments.

However, following advertisement of the scheme in 2022, there were 17 objections to the scheme, with respondents raising concerns over the cost of the permits, the lack of incentive to use city centre car parks. and fears it will not address competition for parking after 6pm.

Officers said the limitations of the scheme were noted, but that it was designed to exclude non-residents when demand was highest during the day and give permit holders priority over commuters.

“The proposed permit scheme contributes to a number of initiatives which aim to improve the environment in the Sincil Bank area and therefore the lives of residents,” said a report before councillors.

“The provision of bays for permit holders and short term parking only, restricts parking by non-residents and the additional traffic they generate.

“This in turn will facilitate future improvements in the area which will deter through traffic further and deliver improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists.”

At the same meeting, councillors will also be asked to approve a no waiting restriction on St Catherine’s Grove, as well as further waiting restrictions in the area of Branston Community Academy.

A planned speed limit reduction from 50mph to 40mph on the A17 at East Heckington will also be recommended for approval following a request from a former local councillor for the area.

