Lincoln MP: Truss “could not command support” of Conservative party

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said Liz Truss failed to command the support of the Conservative party, which ultimately resulted in her resignation.

The Prime Minister announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon, following intense speculation and criticisms during her short reign of just 45 days in office.

It comes after a decimation of her initial mini-budget, which saw inflation soar and the Bank of England put up a £65 billion package to protect pensions – only for the government to u-turn on most of the policies just a week later.

Along the way it saw Kwasi Kwarteng lose his job as Chancellor of the Exchequer, replaced by Jeremy Hunt, and Suella Braverman also resigned as Home Secretary on Wednesday following a data breach. She was replaced by Grant Shapps.

Lincoln’s MP Karl McCartney, who was only recently named as a member of the executive within the 1922 Committee, has told The Lincolnite that Truss’ leadership was under fire after the Conservative party conference in Birmingham earlier this month.

Mr McCartney said: “It became clear after our Party Conference that our Prime Minister Liz Truss could not command the support of the Parliamentary Conservative Party.

“My parliamentary inbox, in conversations with Conservative voters and Lincoln residents they have been clear: in this time of critical global challenges the United Kingdom must be led by an individual who commands the support of the majority of their fellow Members of Parliament in their party.”

Lincoln’s Member of Parliament has now turned his attention to Truss’ successor, mentioning that Boris Johnson “may or may not” throw his hat in the ring for the incoming leadership race at the helm of the Conservative party.

He added: “This election must be swift, so we can move on with the job of Governing the United Kingdom in this most difficult of circumstances. As many are aware, I never wanted Boris Johnson to resign, he may, or may not, put himself forward next week. Whoever decides to put themselves forward, I do wish the very best, as I did the 11 leadership candidates earlier this year.”