Lincolnshire businessman calls for King’s leadership on sustainability

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire businessman Steff Wright has written to King Charles III to call for his leadership on the environment and sustainability, as politicians lack vision.

The former Prince of Wales launched the Terra Carta in 2021, a mandate that puts sustainability at the heart of the private sector, and Steff Wright wrote to the King after his group of companies, Gusto Group, signed up to charter.

“We are making the challenging changes needed to accelerate the transition to a healthy, low carbon economy by 2030,” he wrote, “even though “most businesses and individuals are not yet on that journey”.

Mr Wright’s letter scolded the latest political developments, saying “our once great country needs a new direction.”

“The markets have made it abundantly clear that they will not support a vision based on corporate greed, neither will they support a vision based on inflexible trade union power.

“We need our politicians to come together across party lines embracing the Terra Carta and working collaboratively to implement the fiscal measures needed to deliver a clearly defined future.

“Our country is currently being run in the same way as the old Blockbuster video rental business just before it collapsed. They had a failed business model, but the bosses had no vision for a different model even though Netflix had walked into their boardroom and presented their business plan to them.

“Like the directors of Blockbuster, our political leaders, and the global corporate lobbyists who control them, appear to be only focussed on saving their positions and continuing with business as usual.