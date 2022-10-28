Lincoln stabbing: Underwater search teams spotted after attempted murder

Police are continuing their investigations into a reported stabbing in the city, as three people are released on bail and underwater search teams are deployed.

Specially-trained officers were deployed to an address on Cannon Street in Lincoln, after reports of a man in his 20s suffering stab wounds during a serious assault at around 10.17pm on Thursday.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and required care at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The assault is believed to have taken place nearby at Doughty Court, and police have sent an underwater search unit to examine the area for evidence.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at an address on Yarborough Road, on suspicion of attempted murder after a swift investigation, and further enquiries led to the arrest of two further people, a 40-year-old woman and a 51-year-old male.

Police believe the people involved were known to each other, and are treating it as an isolated incident.

Three people have since been released on police bail as investigations continue. Officers will follow numerous lines of enquiry and are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information which could help with the investigation, get in touch in one of the following ways: