Lincolnshire coast car parks ‘missing a trick’ on tourism

Other areas are better at attracting motorhomes and visitors

Lincolnshire’s coast deserves a better tourism strategy, councillors have urged.

Plans to attract motorhomes to the seaside by improving car parks have been described as “good, but not enough”.

A group will be set up for all Lincolnshire County Council representatives from coastal areas on how to make the area more appealing.

Parking and motorhome tourism will be two of the hot topics.

Plans were approved on Tuesday for installing payment machines at two seaside car parks after frustration over pay-by-phone schemes.

Councillor Hugo Marfleet said that visitors didn’t mind paying – but they had to get something for their money.

“I have been visiting the East Coast for 50 years. I am all for charges, and people will be happy if the money is invested back,” he told the Environment and Economy scrutiny panel.

“Look at Sandilands in the first week of August – loos are shut, grass isn’t mown, and bins aren’t emptied. People come in their thousands, but they get a pretty poor experience.

“Let’s put facilities in and charge for parking. We risk creating a coastline that people can’t use. We can accommodate motorhomes, walkers, wild campers and others coming to Lincolnshire.”

Councillor Colin Matthews, who owns a motorhome and camping site, said there was “incredible pressure on parking” in the Lincolnshire coast.

He aded: “We are missing a trick compared to somewhere like Northumberland, where overnight stays are much easier and cheaper.

“This plan is good, but not enough. Parking isn’t fully thought out here.”

Councillor Colin Davie said there was “clearly demand for facilities, we just have to maximise opportunities” through the new group.

Parking machines will now be installed at the council-run Anderby Creek car park and Huttoft car terrace.

Tickets from there will also be valid across Wolla Bank, Moggs Eye, Marsh Yard and Chapel Six Marshes.

Charges were brought in last year to pay for the sites’ maintenance, however many visitors struggled with paying for the tickets on their phones.

Between April and August this year, the car parks have generated over £84,000 through ticket sales.