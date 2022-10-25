Council debunks adult toy Thatcher statue hoax
Many people thought it was real
Pictures circulating online showing a sex toy attached to the Margaret Thatcher statue are likely fake, the council has said.
A large purple novelty prop appeared to be stuck on top of the controversial Grantham statue.
Online news outlets have reported the images as fact, but they are believed to be a digitally altered (Photoshopped), according to a councillor.
It comes days after the slogan ‘Tories Out’ was spray painted on the £300,000 statue.
Grantham latest, a novelty dildo apparently, not particularly funny pic.twitter.com/vqesFEQXND
— Brynley Heaven (@BrynleyHeaven) October 24, 2022
The pictures have been circulating on social media, with many taking them as fact.
South Kesteven District Council haven’t responded directly to questions on whether they are believed to be faked.
However, Councillor Richard Cleaver reported on Twitter that the photo is believed to be fake.
The statue of the former Prime Minister, who was born in Grantham, has been a frequent target of vandalism and mockery.
Eggs and paint were thrown at it within weeks of it being installed, and a hammer and sickle was also painted on it.
The statue was funded through private donations, but the council bears the cost of cleaning it up.
Lincolnshire Police are treating the latest graffiti as criminal damage.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.