Lincolnshire man who had indecent images of children and animals jailed

A Bourne man who admitted possessing indecent images of children and animals was today (Thursday) jailed for six years.

Stuart Allen, 31, who is currently on remand in custody, admitted making 351 category A, 301 category B and 278 category C indecent images of children between July and September last year at Bourne when he appeared before Magistrates.

Allen also admitted possessing 475 prohibited images of children as well as 29 extreme pornographic images involving dogs.

He also admitted installing two computer programmes designed to prevent police from finding the images between May and September last year.

Allen was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence.

That court heard Allen was subject to a two year suspended prison sentence imposed for similar offences in March 2021 at Chelmsford, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years and being made to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Allen was cautioned by police following a routine check on him and his appliances in July last year.

A further check in September revealed the presence of the blocking and encrypting programmes on two of his appliances and he was arrested.

Mr Howarth said the check took place at an address in Bourne which Allen moved to in 2018 after previously being made homeless.

Police were called and a number of devices were seized, the court heard.

Mr Howarth said Allen became agitated and at one point threatened to kill himself.

He made no comment when taken for interview at Boston police station.

The court heard Allen admitted breaching his suspended sentence and previous sexual harm prevention orders.

In mitigation the court heard Allen knew he was going back to jail for a long time, but was now much calmer and understanding of his criminal behaviour and its impact.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King told Allen he had pleaded guilty to a number of offences committed either on bail or after his last court appearance for similar offences.

“Within three months you were at it again,” Recorder King added.

Allen was also made the subject of a new Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will continue indefinitely.