Lincolnshire singer Ella Henderson performs at Conservative party conference
Some of Ella’s fans are disappointed
Lincolnshire-born singer and former X-Factor star Ella Henderson is facing social media scrutiny after footage emerged of her performing live at the Conservative party conference.
The 26-year-old, originally from Tetney in Lincolnshire, was filmed performing on stage at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The event was put on by UK Music and social media platform TikTok, to highlight the importance of British music in modern culture.
Tory conference done the right way with @EllaHenderson 💥 pic.twitter.com/FMoXNJ0Pwv
— John White (@JohnWDWhite) October 4, 2022
In the video, Ella can be seen singing her hit record Ghost to a crowd of dancing Conservative party members and guests — but it hasn’t gone down quite so well on social media.
Fans of the singer have expressed disappointment at the performance, with many suggesting it is counterproductive – given her regular appearances at Pride festivals across the country. Some have even threatened to stop listening to her music.
It’s important to remember in a time we talk about queerbaiting a lot, be conscious that it doesn’t have to involve anything sexually suggestive. One of the prevalent forms of queerbaiting is performing every Pride that’ll pay you on a Saturday then at a Tory event on a Tuesday. https://t.co/NLsYCmriTS
— Chris Jae (They/Them) 🏳️⚧️ (@ChrisJaeThey) October 5, 2022
That's Ella Henderson now formally ticked off my 'never playing/listening to again' list. Such a shame really as I really quite liked her music. 🙄
— Witch, please… it's Lesley! 🧙🏽♀️ (@thequalmpeddler) October 5, 2022
Ella Henderson is gonna have a shock when she finds out who's been pumping what into the river that she keeps going to pray at.
— Dan Maasdam (@DanieI98) October 5, 2022
I saw @EllaHenderson talk about gay pride a few months ago at Brighton Pride. The fact she is now appearing at the Tory conference only proves she is a money-grabbing hack. Hope she gets a lifetime ban from any Pride event.
— Amelia Nancy Harvey (@MissAmeliaNancy) October 5, 2022
Would hate to be on Ella Henderson's PR team this morning.
— Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) October 5, 2022
Despite the criticism she has faced online, it has been claimed by event organisers TikTok that political affiliation holds no bearing to the performance.
Henderson was reportedly booked to perform at the Labour party conference last week, but had to withdraw due to illness, according to a TikTok spokesperson who spoke to Metro.