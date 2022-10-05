4 hours ago

Lincolnshire singer Ella Henderson performs at Conservative party conference

Some of Ella’s fans are disappointed
Ella Henderson performing at the Conservative party conference on Tuesday. | Photo: John White via Twitter

Lincolnshire-born singer and former X-Factor star Ella Henderson is facing social media scrutiny after footage emerged of her performing live at the Conservative party conference.

The 26-year-old, originally from Tetney in Lincolnshire, was filmed performing on stage at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The event was put on by UK Music and social media platform TikTok, to highlight the importance of British music in modern culture.

In the video, Ella can be seen singing her hit record Ghost to a crowd of dancing Conservative party members and guests — but it hasn’t gone down quite so well on social media.

Fans of the singer have expressed disappointment at the performance, with many suggesting it is counterproductive – given her regular appearances at Pride festivals across the country. Some have even threatened to stop listening to her music.

Despite the criticism she has faced online, it has been claimed by event organisers TikTok that political affiliation holds no bearing to the performance.

Henderson was reportedly booked to perform at the Labour party conference last week, but had to withdraw due to illness, according to a TikTok spokesperson who spoke to Metro.