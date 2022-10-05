Seven Districts Coffee opens new shop by Lincoln’s Bailgate
It’s their third shop in Lincolnshire
A specialist coffee business will open its third shop this weekend, this time within walking distance of the Bailgate, Lincoln Cathedral and Steep Hill.
Seven Districts Coffee owners Ben Southall and Ellis Purvis opened a shop in the former Farmers Arms in Welton Hill in September 2020. They then opened a shop inside the community centre in Nettleham in July 2021.
The local firm is expanding with a third location at Eastgate Tennis Club, which will open to the public on Saturday, October 8.
The main new addition to the latest shop will be the bar offering, including craft beer on tap and a full cocktail bar.
The new Seven Districts Coffee shop will be open 8.30am-8pm every day and it will be offering a free coffee and half-priced cocktails during its opening weekend.
Co-owner Ben told The Lincolnite: “I’m really proud of everyone at Seven Districts, to say that we’re opening a third location in just two years I think is a great achievement, but it’s also testament to how hard our team work to provide such a top experience for our customers.
“I think having a location in the Bailgate will open us up to more people to come and enjoy our coffee, food and bar offering. Don’t forget, we’re serving free coffee all weekend!”