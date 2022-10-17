Major £1.4m improvements to Stamford’s Red Lion Square complete

Works to lay thicker stone setts and a stronger underground foundation in the square are now finished.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “I’m really happy to say that our works to improve the paving in Red Lion Square are now complete.

“Since starting the project this May, we’ve spent over 5,000 hours on this massive project – including removing 620 square metres of current paving and building a new foundation before laying roughly 22,500 new stone setts.

“Now that the works are finished, the square’s surface is much safer, more robust and harder-wearing. This will make it much easier to maintain moving forward.

“Although the project faced some challenges along the way, including shallower than expected utilities, the team did an excellent job working through each problem and getting us to where we are today.

“I also want to thank all of Stamford, including the businesses and residents of Red Lion Square, for bearing with us throughout the project.”

The Red Lion Square improvement works were carried out by Eurovia Contracting.

The £1.4m maintenance and repair scheme was fully funded by Lincolnshire County Council.