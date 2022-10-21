Overnight road closure for A15 road stud replacement works next week

Road studs are being installed overnight along the A15 on Ermine Street between Caenby Corner up to the B1205.

The road stud programme is being carried out as part of the surface dressing works which have happened along the A15 between the Atterby Junction and the B1205 Grayingham Junction.

Although around 60% of the road stud replacement has already been completed utilising convoy working, the remaining 40% is in an area where a convoy isn’t suitable. The remaining road stud replacement works require a full road closure to ensure the safety of the crew and road users.

The works will happen on Thursday, October 27th from 9pm to 6am.

A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure and will be signposted along the A631, B1398, B1205 and vice versa.

Access to the service station at the Caenby Corner roundabout and local access for residents and businesses further along the site will be maintained.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways said: “This last part of the road stud programme along the route will be completed in one night, which will dramatically reduce the disruption for road users.

“I want to thank everyone affected by these works for their patience whilst we get the final 40% of studs into the road.”