Plans for Welton care village submitted to council
Promoting independence for residents
Plans for a new care village in Welton have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.
LACE Housing wants to develop land east of Prebend Lane into 62 extra care apartments alongside 10 bungalows.
The apartments would include communal and staff facilities, while the bungalows would include gardens, vehicle access and parking.
A design and access statement said the proposed accommodation would “meet the changing needs and requirements of older people”.
It will look to “enable older and vulnerable people to live as ordinary a life as possible in their own homes”.
The plans look to provide space for wheelchair users to turn, with each apartment featuring a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom/shower room.
“The design of the development seeks to create a modern, relaxed, spacious and welcoming addition to the housing stock within the town using a mix of local materials and spatial planning to integrate the proposals into the existing fabric of the town and the surrounding new development,” said a design and access statement submitted to the council.
“It is our view that the scheme successfully creates an environment that has its own unique sense of place, but also feels familiar to its surrounds.
“The development will also promote the feeling of a community that integrates residents of both the apartments and the bungalows with the wider development through the creation of new high quality public spaces and pedestrian links through the site.”
