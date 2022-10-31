Fourth Lincolnshire farm struck by bird flu

It is the third case of H5N1 avian flu in recent days

A North Somercotes farm has been the latest in Lincolnshire to be hit by bird flu.

The premises is located a few miles from another facility where the virus was found last week.

Precautions have been introduced in East Lindsey to stop it spreading further.

It is the fourth confirmed case in Lincolnshire this year.

It follows another case confirmed at Woodhall Spa last week, and one at Ancaster near Sleaford earlier in the month.

Birds will be culled at the facility to prevent the highly-transmissible virus (known as H5N1) from spreading.

The government announced on Saturday: “The following disease control zones are in place around the premises: 3km protection zone, 10km surveillance zone.

“All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The UK is currently suffering from its worst ever outbreak of avian flu, with the risk rated as ‘very high’.

It can be spread between flocks by wild birds.

It is the first time during this winter’s outbreak that the virus has been found close to another premises with contaminated birds.

Lincolnshire’s food industry was particularly badly hit by avian flu last winter, with more than a million birds culled.

Mark Keal, Lincolnshire Trading Standards Manager, has urged anyone with birds to maintain good biosecurity.

“If you see dead wild birds, do not touch them, and report them to the Animal and Plant Health Agency Avian flu primarily affects birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low, but reports from the public can help track the spread of the disease and prevent it infecting poultry and other captive birds,” he said.

You can report dead birds to APHA on 03459 33 55 77.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.