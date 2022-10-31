Lincolnshire millionaires in Postcode Lottery win for Mablethorpe residents

Almost 600 people in Mablethorpe are sharing a £7.9 million jackpot prize on the Postcode Lottery, after their street sector was announced as the winning postcode.

The People’s Postcode Lottery is a regular draw of local areas which costs £10 a month to play, and postcodes are selected at random for prize winnings dedicated to any players in that given area.

This time around it was the turn of Mablethorpe to get a big win on the Postcode Lottery, which has raised more than £950 million for over 9,000 charitable organisations since it started in 2005.

Among those winners were thirteen neighbours on the same street, who shared £3.95 million between them as the Postcode Lottery winner was revealed as LN12 1RQ.

Eleven neighbours won cheques of £263,333 each, and two more scooped up £526,666 each after playing with two tickets.

One of those lucky half-millionaires was 56-year-old father-of-two Cyril Hellewell, who called it a “miracle” and said the first thing he’d buy would be butter – joking he can now afford it after his big win!

Cyril said: “It’s a miracle. I was just flabbergasted, absolutely flabbergasted, I just couldn’t believe the amount; It really is once in a lifetime stuff.

“We’ve always wanted to go to Egypt together. So, we can now do that and have the honeymoon we never went on.”

Another winner was Beverley White, 82, and her husband Michael, 81, who both collected cheques for £263,333 each.

Beverley has 14 grandchildren, so her winnings will go on to make “a good old Christmas” for the White family this year.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made that much money in my whole life, and I’ve worked from when I was 15 until I retired,” Beverley said.

“We can really help out our kids, grandkids and great grandkids. It’ll be a Christmas to remember.

“We’ve always talked about buying a bungalow – we can actually do that now.”

Michael, who worked as a long-distance lorry driver, added: “We gave up the mobility car that we had last year and Beverley needs a special car to get in and out of.

“We could now buy a Citroen Berlingo to make our life easier when getting about locally.”

Another heartwarming success story from the area came as 54-year-old Samantha Douglas found out she’d won over a quarter of a million pounds in-between her back-to-back night shifts at a local care home.

The mum-of-two was joined by her husband Paul when the lottery turned up on her front doorstep. Samantha said: “We’ve not even gave it a thought about what we could buy because we’ve never thought about winning this sort of money – never in our wildest dreams really.”

“There will be something for our children and my first buy will be to replace our 20-year-old car with a new one.”

The remaining winners on the street opted to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier congratulated the winners: “I am so thrilled for all of our winners. It has been a memorable day for so many in Mablethorpe and it’s been great to see the community celebrate together. It’s what the Postcode Lottery is all about!”

