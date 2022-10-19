Police appeal to identify those involved with brawl outside nightclub
Members of the public had to intervene
We are seeking assistance to identify the people in the images in connection with a fight in Park Street, Lincoln, outside Home nightclub.
Four people were seen fighting while members of the public were reported to have intervened.
This follows an incident where another man was assaulted nearby and suffered a broken jaw which is believed to be connected.
The people we would like to speak with are described as follows:
Person 1 – White male aged approximately early 20s, ginger hair with shaved back and sides. Wearing a black t-shirt with “HUGO” in red writing on the chest, blue jeans, black trainers with a triple white stripe on sides.
Person 2 – White male aged approximately early 20s, dark/black hair with short back and sides. Wearing a white t-shirt with a black body warmer over, faded black/grey jeans.
Person 3 – White male aged approximately early 20s, dark hair with short back and sides. Wearing white T-shirt with black playing card icons on the back, black trousers and black trainers
The incident happened at around 1.50am on 4 September. Following extensive inquiries, we are now in posession of still images.
If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 240 of 4 September.