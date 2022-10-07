University of Lincoln Conservatives want Liz Truss replaced

“She’s absolutely rubbish, bring back Boris” and “give her a bit more time” were among the messages from people in Lincoln when asked how they would describe the past week for the Prime Minister, while a member of a local Conservative Society wants her replaced.

Liz Truss only became Prime Minister just over a month ago and she is already less popular than her predecessor Boris Johnson ever was, according to YouGov polling.

When asked if he still had faith in the PM, Alfie Pritchett from the University of Lincoln Conservative Society told BBC Look North: “Yes, to a degree. This last week hasn’t been very good at all, I can’t deny that, but I think there is a chance she could pull it back.

“I think the likelihood of us winning a general election is probably quite slim, but I do think that with time the policy should work itself out and hopefully the economy should recover.”

When asked if they would like to see a new leader of the party, one of his fellow members of the society said: “Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I appreciate that’s quite a bold move, particularly from young conservatives that are seen as the conserving, keeping things as they are, but I think you have to be prepared to make tough decisions like this.”

BBC Look North also asked people on the streets of Lincoln how they would describe the past week for the PM, with reactions including “disastrous”, “she’s absolutely rubbish bring back Boris”, “after the backlash, I don’t know, I think they need to have a new election”, and “she’s only just started, I think people need to give her a bit more time”.