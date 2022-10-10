RIP Danielle: Woman who died in Scunthorpe alley named locally
Police now treating the death as unexplained
Tributes have been placed at an alleyway in Scunthorpe where a woman died with an unexplained head injury, as an 18-year-old man is released unconditionally following his arrest on suspicion of murder.
Police were called to an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West in Scunthorpe at around 8.50pm on Saturday, October 1, following reports of a concern for safety of a woman.
She was found with a life-threatening head injury, and died as a result of her injuries in hospital four days later on Wednesday, October 5.
Humberside Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder. An update on Monday, October 10 stated that the teenager was released unconditionally and the death will be treated as unexplained.
The victim has now been named locally as Danielle Norton, and various tributes have been placed at the scene of the incident.
Balloons, flowers, cards, candles, teddy bears and drinks have been laid down at the alley, with tributes spray painted in Danielle’s name onto the walls and garage shutters.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said “Since the incident, officers have been investigating a number of lines of enquiries to establish how the woman came to sustain a fatal head injury.
“I can update as a part of those enquiries, the 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released unconditionally from our investigation.
“At this time, the woman’s tragic death remains unexplained, and the investigation continues as we work to understand how the woman came to sustain a fatal head injury.
“We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community. Those living in the area will continue to see an increased number of officers.
“Our neighbourhood policing team are also in the area providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.
“If anyone has any information, I’d encourage you to speak to us on 101, quoting log 31 of 2 October 2022. Alternatively, If you prefer to speak anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”