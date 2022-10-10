Sainsbury’s store set for approval in Lincoln village
Locals divided over whether they want the supermarket
A new Sainsbury’s is likely to get the green light in Washingborough.
The ‘neighbourhood hub store’ would also include an Argos click and collect, creating a total of 40 new jobs.
The 10,000 square foot application is for land at the junction of Lincoln Road and Ferry Lane, and is recommended for approval.
North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will make a final decision next week.
The supermarket plans have split locals almost rather evenly, with 25 writing in support and 22 objecting to it.
Objectors said these was no need for a supermarket in that location with Lincoln close by.
They also claimed that cyclists and pedestrians on Ferry Lane would be at greater risk.
However, those in support of the application said it would make shops more accessible for local and vulnerable people.
If approved, Sainsbury’s hopes to open the new store in summer 2023.
The supermarket will have an 81-space car park.
Its opening hours would be 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and for six hours on Sundays.
Sainsbury’s would be required to commit £15,000 to providing cycle facilities for Washingborough, potentially including a bike hire station.
The 30mph speed limit would also be moved to take the entrance into account, and a new zebra crossing installed.
Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, promised the design would be eco-friendly when it was unveiled in January.
“In line with our target to become Net Zero in our own operations by 2035, our plans for the new store would incorporate the very latest sustainable technology and design features, making it as environmentally friendly as possible,” he said.
The planning committee will meet on October 18 to have their final say on the project.