The roles two Lincolnshire MPs allegedly played in the downfall of Suella Braverman

The data breach error which cost Home Secretary Suella Braverman her job reportedly involves two of Greater Lincolnshire’s MPs, as a policy document was sent from her personal email address.

Stella Braverman became the shortest-serving Home Secretary in modern political history on Wednesday, after she resigned just 43 days into the job due to data breaches from a personal email address – forcing her to stand down.

She has since been replaced by Grant Shapps, who was removed as Transport Secretary by Prime Minister Liz Truss when she assembled her first cabinet mere weeks ago.

The Telegraph has reported that Suella Braverman intended to send an email to South Holland and The Deepings MP Sir John Hayes, a public ally of hers during her unsuccessful party leadership bid, with documents about the government’s immigration policies.

It is alleged that Braverman “accidentally clicked on the wrong drop-down tab” and sent the document from her personal email address by mistake.

The email reportedly went to a staff member who works for Bring & Goole MP Andrew Percy, and it is believed that he issued a complaint to Wendy Morton, the government’s chief whip, who in turn issued the information to the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.

This was to be the end for Braverman’s reign as Home Secretary, as she issued a fiery letter of resignation and took aim at Liz Truss with a number of subtle jabs at her methods of governing.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

The now ex-Home Secretary made tongue-in-cheek references to the acknowledging of her mistake compared to Liz Truss’ attitudes towards U-turns of her initial mini-budget, saying: “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see what we have made them, and then hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

12 Conservative MPs have so far called for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister, as pressure mounts on her leadership despite it being in such an infancy.

Both Andrew Percy and Sir John Hayes have been contacted for comment.