Improvements to the A52 in Ingoldmells starting this month

Works will last for seven weeks

Works to rebuild a deteriorating section of the A52 that runs through the centre of Ingoldmells will start at the end of October.

The works will begin on Monday 31 October, lasting for 7 weeks (subject to weather).

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Following an incredibly busy summer for the coast, we’re taking the opportunity to rebuild a heavily used, but deteriorating, section of the A52 in Ingoldmells.

“This scheme will involve fully resurfacing just under a quarter mile of road here, along with sections of roads that connect to it. In fact, over 2400 tonnes of new material in the carriageway and 360 tonnes of additional materials in the surrounding footways will be used during the 7week project.”

The footway works will be ongoing under temporary lights.

Below are details of the required road closures:

A52 Chapel Road / High Street / Skegness Road & Sea Lane

• A full closure will be in place starting Monday 21 November until Friday 2 December (excluding the intervening weekend)

• Closure along the A52, from the access for Chase & Grange Holiday Centre to the access to Royal Arthur Centre car park, including the 30m spur of Sea Lane

• Diversion route via A52 Skegness Road / A158 / Gunby Road / Marsh Road / Marsh Lane / Orby Road / A52 Chapel Road, and vice versa

High Street

• A full closure will be in place Monday 5 – Wednesday 7 December

• Closure between High Street and Windsor Crescent

• Diversion route via A52 Chapel Road / Church Lane / School Lane / High Street / Festival Avenue, and vice versa

Windsor Crescent

• A full closure will be in place Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December

• Closure between High St and Festival Avenue

• Diversion route via Festival Avenue

Please note that access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the project. Pedestrian routes will also be maintained.

Cllr Davies continued: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including re-opening the A52 through Ingoldmells on weekends and carrying the works out as efficiently as possible.

“When finished, these improvements will make travelling in and around the coast much safer and more comfortable for all road users.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.