The tale of Sweeney Todd coming to Lincoln New Theatre Royal

The demon barber of Fleet Street will soon descend upon the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln, as an amateur dramatic production of Sweeney Todd draws nearer.

Put on by the County Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (CAODS) Lincoln, the production of Sweeney Todd will be held at New Theatre Royal on Clasketgate between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 19.

The story of Sweeney Todd follows a 19th century London-based barber of the same name, swearing revenge on the judge who falsely accused him in the past.

The dark thriller is based on the original book by Hugh Wheeler, with music and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim.

Fresh off the back of the recent Hollywood film about the eponymous barber, starring Johnny Depp, the gothic horror show will bring its blend of dark comedy and frights to Lincoln this November.

The CAODS Lincoln cast will be accompanied by David Williams’ 20-piece orchestra and directed by Lyndon Warnsby, and there are warnings of adult themes and violence throughout.

It is a welcome return to the New Theatre Royal stage for CAODS Lincoln, following the success of their Evita production in 2019.

Tickets will cost £21 and are available now from the New Theatre Royal website.