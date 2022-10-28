Council outbid for derelict hotel in need of work

It’s hoped the new owner will invest in the site

A district council failed to buy a derelict hotel which has become an eyesore, but it’s still hopeful for its future.

The Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge has been on South Holland District Council’s list of vacant sites in need of work.

The fire-ravaged building sold to an unknown buyer for £181,000 on Wednesday.

A council officer went to the auction with a set amount of funds, but the bidding went too high.

The final price was “significantly more” than they were willing to pay.

However, a senior councillor says it looks forward to the new owner investing money and tidying the site up.

Councillor Rodney Grocock, South Holland District Council portfolio holder for assets and planning said: “As a council we have recently created an Untidy Sites register, including the Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge, to deal with South Holland’s derelict and untidy sites.

“Contacting the owners of these sites has often proven difficult for us as many of them are overseas investors.

“When the council was informed that the Bridge Hotel was being sold at auction, a decision was made for an officer to attend and to be involved in the bidding process to try and purchase the site, up to a pre-agreed amount. I believe this was the correct course of action that would have allowed us to ensure the hotel was sold and redeveloped quickly and correctly.

“Unfortunately at the auction this week the hotel sold for significantly more than the council was prepared to pay. However I am still very pleased to see the site sold, and am looking forward to the new owner developing it in the near future so we are able to remove it from our Untidy Sites register.”

A major blaze tore through much of the building in 2016.

Various planning applications have been put forward over the years, including demolition and 21 flats, but none have materialised.

It was one of ten buildings on the council’s Untidy Sites register when it was created, although several have now received new life.