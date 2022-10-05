Thor’s Tipi Bar returns to Lincoln next month with new live music nights

‘Back and ready to conquer The Cornhill once again’

There will be an early festive feeling in Lincoln next month when the popular Thor’s Tipi Bar returns to The Cornhill, with mulled wine and boozy hot chocolate by cozy log fires – plus new additions like local pizza and live music nights.

Thor’s Tipi will be open daily between Friday, November 4, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023 (opening times 10am-11pm), with children and dogs also welcome.

Last year, over 50,000 people visited Thor’s Tipi in Lincoln more than 14,000 hot chocolates sold, according to Lincoln BIG.

Lincoln business Dough Loco will be serving their popular pizzas every day, while local bands and DJs add to the atmosphere inside the cosy tent.

Tables cannot be pre-booked as only walk-ins are accepted and all payments must be made by card.

Lincoln BIG said: “Make sure you visit to find out what all the hype is about. This ever popular and highly-acclaimed attraction is now a firm fixture of the Christmas offering in the city.”

