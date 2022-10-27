Three arrested in Lincoln after man hospitalised with multiple stab wounds

We have arrested three people following a serious assault which left a man in hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Specially-trained officers were called to reports of an altercation where a man in his 20s had been wounded at Cannon Street, Lincoln, at 10.17pm last night (26 October).

On arrival they found the victim with serious injuries which required care at the scene before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Following a swift investigation involving a number of lines of enquiry and community intelligence, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short time later at an address in Yarborough Road, Lincoln.

After further investigation, a 40-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three suspects remain in police custody.

We believe that this was an isolated incident and that the people involved were known to each other.

Investigators in the Lincoln Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have now opened an enquiry into the assault and would appeal for anyone with information, or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward. We would like to remind people that information can be provided completely anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Officers remain in the local area today while they carry out their initial enquiries. Please approach them if you feel you have information which might help, or have concerns.

If you have any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.