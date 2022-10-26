Tributes to referee who died in freak accident on pitch

He was hit by a ball to the head at a school game

A “freak accident” on a Lincolnshire football pitch saw a local referee die after taking a strike to the head by a ball, sparking tributes for the “much respected” official.

Michael Grant, from Ruskington, was officiating a youth match at Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford on Wednesday, October 19, when a stray ball hit him in the head, according to the Boston and District Saturday football league.

The incident saw him suffer a “serious head injury” in what has been described as a “freak accident” that saw him rushed to hospital for treatment.

Grant died at hospital with a bleed on the brain on Monday, October 24, which broke the hearts of many in the local footballing community.

The Lincolnshire FA penned an emotional tribute to Michael, calling him “a genial man” who always refereed games “with a smile on his face”.

A statement from the local Footballing Association reads: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the family and friends of Michael Grant form Ruskington, who passed away peacefully in hospital Tuesday.

“A genial man, he regularly officiated two to three games a week, always with a smile on his face.

“Football in Lincolnshire has lost a much respected referee in the process of doing what he loved, and the whole football family sends out heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, grandson and his many friends.”