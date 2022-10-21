9 seconds ago

Two need ambulance after car overturns in crash with van

The road was blocked for over an hour
The collision happened on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham. | Photo: Submitted

Two drivers left the scene by ambulance for treatment after a crash which caused a car to overturn in North Hykeham.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a collision involving a van and a car on Meadow Lane at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 20.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Both drivers left the scene by ambulance for treatment. The road was blocked and then closed following the incident, before being reopened at around 2.50pm.”

The van suffered damage to the rear. | Photo: Submitted