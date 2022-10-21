Two need ambulance after car overturns in crash with van

The road was blocked for over an hour

Two drivers left the scene by ambulance for treatment after a crash which caused a car to overturn in North Hykeham.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a collision involving a van and a car on Meadow Lane at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 20.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Both drivers left the scene by ambulance for treatment. The road was blocked and then closed following the incident, before being reopened at around 2.50pm.”