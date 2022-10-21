Two in court after multiple people injured at unauthorised Lincoln car meet

They will return to court in November

Two drivers who were involved in a crash at an unauthorised car meet in Lincoln in which three people were injured have appeared in court.

Police said the cars were being driven at high speed in front of a large crowd when they crashed in Whisby Road in August 2021.

Bailey Davis, 20, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, denied a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday but admitted careless driving.

Robert Haines, 33, of Reedbush Avenue, Cherry Willingham, previously admitted four counts of dangerous driving.

Recorder Simon King adjourned the case for a further mention hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on November 14.

