Lincolnshire people waiting on council housing lists for 40 years

Some Lincolnshire residents have spent more than 30 years on council housing registers, figures have revealed.

One South Kesteven resident has been on since 1978 – 44 years – due to their very particular requests.

A couple who own a three-bedroom house have also been asking the City of Lincoln Council for a property for 35 years.

Freedom of Information requests have revealed the extreme lengths that people are willing to stay on housing registers.

Properties are allocated according to need and requests.

People are required to confirm each year that they would like to stay on.

South Kesteven District Council explained that the resident who had been on for 44 years – the longest in Lincolnshire – had very specific requests.

“This individual has an application on the Housing Register specifying an extremely limited area of choice,” a spokesperson said.

City of Lincoln Council said that the homeowners who have waited longest on their register – since 1987 – are deemed to be low priority.

Yvonne Fox, Assistant Director for Housing Management at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The applicants currently own their own three-bedroomed property in North Kesteven and are seeking to move to a council property in Lincoln.

“They are eligible to be on our waiting list but are viewed as low priority as their current accommodation is suitable for their needs.”

Here is the full breakdown of the longest waits at each council:

Boston Borough Council: 2019

2019 City of Lincoln Council: 1987

1987 East Lindsey District Council: 2018

2018 North Kesteven District Council: Data unavailable from before 2018

Data unavailable from before 2018 South Kesteven District Council: 1978

1978 South Holland District Council: 2016

2016 West Lindsey District Council: 2008

