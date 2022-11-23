£200k project to upgrade Lincoln High Street level crossing this Christmas

Lincoln High Street’s level crossing will be given a £200,000 upgrade over the Christmas period, offering a smoother route across for pedestrians.

Work to upgrade this section on the pedestrianised lower High Street will get underway on Christmas Eve and run through the festive period, ready for a Tuesday, December 27 reopening.

It will consist of digging up the existing road through the level crossing and laying fresh tarmac and road markings, and Network Rail say it should be around a £200,000 project.

As a result of the works, the level crossing will be closed to both pedestrians and vehicles from 10pm on Saturday, December 24 until 7am on Tuesday, December 27.

The area will be fenced off to protect the public and railway staff, and once complete the crossing structure will be level with the road – meaning a smoother crossing for pedestrians with bikes, pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Crucially, the work will not affect train passengers due to services not operating on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

The footbridge and lift over the level crossing will remain open, as will the alternative walking route via the Bryaford Wharf East – with businesses open as usual throughout the works.

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s East Midlands Route Director, said: “This project will make a huge difference to shoppers, businesses and the local community. Lincoln High Street is a busy thoroughfare, and the upgrade will make it easier for people with bikes, pushchairs and wheelchairs to use the crossing safely.

“Our teams will be working over the Christmas period while no trains are running to deliver these benefits without impacting passengers. I’m really pleased that businesses on the high street and the accessible footbridge will all be open as usual so that people can still get to where they need to be.”