Christmas cheer in Lincoln as Birchwood bears get festive makeover
Bear-y Christmas!
On the week of Lincoln Christmas Market, the city is continuing its excitement for the festive season to the point where even three bears are getting into the spirit!
The bear statues, situated at Birchwood Nature Park near Lincoln’s Doddington Roundabout, were each given scarves made of tinsel to celebrate the early stages of Christmas festivities in the city.
It is a timely move ahead of the launch of the annual Lincoln Christmas Market this week, which is expected to again see hundreds of thousands of people come to the city for a weekend of festive fun.
The Birchwood bears being decorated is a regular occurrence, often marking the start of Christmas celebrations in Lincoln.
They were also given protective face masks in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
