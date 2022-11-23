Controversial north Lincoln travellers site back before councillors

Officers will again ask councillors to approve plans to convert an unauthorised travellers site into a permanent location when they return before councillors next week.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee deferred Charlie Gaskin’s application to site 12 caravans and two amenity buildings on land in Grange De Lings when it first appeared on November 2.

The site is located close to the Lincolnshire Showground, behind cottages on Hall Lane.

They had concerns around the size and overdevelopment of the site, the neighbour’s access to the septic tank and access to the site through another neighbour’s land.

During the meeting, objectors accused the owner of aggressive and threatening behaviour.

The plans were called in by Councillor Angela White and have received objections from Riseholme Parish Council, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and a number of local residents.

Fears included the impact of the site on the local community, the impact on the local highways network, access to local services, disputes over the site’s boundary and access to nearby cesspits.

However, they also have at least one supporter in neighbour who said he was impressed by how clean and well managed the site looked.

Councillors carried out a site visit to the location on November 10 to examine some of the concerns.

In a report before councillors next Wednesday (November 30), officers have said the site was “acceptable” and would not have “unacceptable harmful” impacts on the local area.

They are again recommending approval.

The full report can be viewed here.