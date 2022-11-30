Convicted sex offender still missing from open Lincolnshire prison after a week
Police said do not approach him
A convicted sex offender who absconded from the open prison HMP North Sea Camp near Boston is still missing after a week, police confirmed.
Paul Marshall, 53, who was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, was reported missing from the prison on November 22
Lincolnshire Police said in their initial appeal that Marshall is thought to be in the Mansfield/Nottingham area and encouraged people to remain vigilant. The force added people should not approach him if they see him, but should instead call 999 quoting incident 298 of November 22.
Nottinghamshire Police previously released CCTV images showing Marshall in Mansfield town centre, but their Lincolnshire colleagues confirmed on November 30 that he has still not been found.
Shortly after Marshall absconded, MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said, despite being the first abscond since a tightening of the open prison system, it was still a “sign of failure”.
