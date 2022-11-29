Council to approve Sincil Bank parking permit schemes up to Imps ground

City councillors will approve a series of parking permits in Lincoln aimed at improving the Sincil Bank area next week.

Lincolnshire County Council will be asked to approve two applications for permit schemes – known as 5C and 5D – from the City of Lincoln Council, including one they deferred at a previous meeting, so they could carry out a site visit.

Both zones will border Sincil Bank, with 5C encompassing roads between High Street, Pennell Street and Portland Street, while 5D will be bordered by Canwick Road, Sincil Bank football ground and the East West Link Road.

The aim of the schemes, which would be managed by the city council, is to reduce commuter parking and associated traffic, minimise congestion, improve footpath access, stop areas being used as rat runs and improve air quality.

Councillors deferred 5C so they could see the area for themselves following concerns that the cost – £26 for the first permit and £52 for a second – would be too much during the cost of living crisis, as well as worries around access for visitors and carers.

In a report before the Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday, officers said the scheme “must be self-financing in order to be viable” however acknowledged the “sensitivity around the cost of living at this time”.

They said the scheme was justified against the council’s guidance for permit parking schemes” and surveys had identified limited space during the day due to commuters and other visitors to the city.

“Its introduction would contribute to improvements in the area in terms of reducing traffic flow, which in turn reduces air pollution and improves safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” said the report.

Zone 5D has received 32 objections along similar grounds to its counterparts.

However, recommending approval, officers said: “Any decision on this proposal will take into account the effect of increases in the costs borne by residents at this time and in the coming months. ”

“In tandem with the proposed Zone 5C permit parking scheme, Zone 5D will contribute to ongoing initiatives to improve the environment in the Sincil Bank area,” said the report.