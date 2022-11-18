Elderly woman dies in A1 crash after ‘driving in the wrong direction’

A woman in her 80s has sadly died after a car was seen driving in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between Barrowby and Foston on Thursday night.

Call takers in Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room received multiple calls at around 8.50pm that a black Nissan Micra was driving in the wrong direction on the A1. Officers were immediately deployed to the scene.

Shortly after the first calls came in, police received another which reported that the vehicle had been in a collision with another car – a black Volvo XC90.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services , the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. The driver and passenger of the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed northbound from the A52 junction at Grantham up to Foston until early on Friday morning (November 18) while initial investigations were carried out.

Lincolnshire Police said: “It is not clear which direction the Nissan had travelled from prior to entering the wrong carriageway on the A1, and we are hoping a public appeal can help us piece together the movements.

“We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle in the minutes leading up to the collision to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage which may have captured the car in the minutes leading up to the collision, including before it entered the A1, as well as the collision itself.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 413 of November 17.

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

