Scunthorpe man found guilty of manslaughter after ‘violent rage’ attack

A ‘violent’ man was yesterday (Thursday 17 November) found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of 33-year-old Andrew Welbourne on Wells Street, Scunthorpe, on Friday 1 October last year.

Daniel Astley (33) of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe was initially charged with Andrew’s murder however, a charge of manslaughter was accepted for which he entered a not guilty plea on Friday 5 November.

Following a three-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court the jury returned a unanimous verdict and Astley was found guilty of Andrew’s manslaughter.

Andrew had been to his local pub in Scunthorpe with his family and friends and was leaving when he was seriously assaulted in the unprovoked attack.

Astley was driving along Wells Street when he came across Andrew, exited his van in a violent rage, pushed Andrew to the floor and repeatedly punched him causing significant injuries to Andrew’s chest and head.

Astley fled the scene leaving Andrew on the kerb side, he was a short while later found by friends and taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life threatening injuries where he remained for a number of days.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, Andrew died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday 6 October 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “I would like to praise Andrew’s family for their courage and support throughout the investigation and trial.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack in which Astley repeatedly beat a defenceless and innocent man, robbing him of his future.

“Violence like this has no place in our communities and I am grateful to the jury for their diligence throughout the three-day trial.

“Astley is now facing a significant prison sentence, and I hope this goes some way to providing closure to Andrew’s family.

“I also hope this acts as a warning to others that acts of violence can have devastating effects for all concerned.”

Astley will be sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday 13 January 2023.

