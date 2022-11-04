Grantham tennis courts to get major refurb after funding

“Without intervention it will be necessary to close them”

Tennis courts under threat of closure in Grantham could be saved by a £57,000 fund.

South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet will use the money from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in a bid to bring two courts at Wyndham Park up to standard and to revamp a further one at Dysart Park in a year’s time.

A report before the council leaders on Tuesday said all three courts were “under-utilised and in need of refurbishment due to their age and condition”.

“The two courts in Wyndham Park are of the most concern and without intervention it will be necessary to close them, as further deterioration to the court surfaces will give rise to health and safety concerns in relation to the risk of slips, trips, and falls,” said the report.

However, the council has been approached by the LTA who want to invest in and improve the quality of offer at Wyndham. The association agreed to fund 100% of the works at Wyndham.

Works will include the introduction of a new booking system.

If the council bids for the cash, then as part of the deal it would be asked to enter into a 15-year leasehold arrangement with Grantham Tennis Club at a peppercorn rent. The club would take on responsibility for management of the two courts.

The council would also have to stump up £8,428 of its own money to cover three years of work tackling sinking and gate maintenance

The council has also asked the LTA whether they could fund £26,000 of works at Dysart Park, however, the association has asked for that to be reviewed in 12 months allowing Wyndham to develop first.

Recommending leaders give the plans the go ahead, officers said: “The two tennis courts in Wyndham Park are coming towards the end of their operational life and could pose a health and safety risk soon if they are not refurbished.

“The refurbishment works identified represent a significant improvement and will provide enhanced opportunities for local residents and visitors which align with the Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Strategy.”

