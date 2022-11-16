‘He’s an MP… Get Him Out Of There!’: Lincolnshire MPs not impressed with Matt Hancock

The former Health Secretary is currently on the hit ITV reality show

Two Conservative MPs in Lincolnshire have lambasted Matt Hancock, saying he should be focusing on the constituents he represents rather than appearing on reality ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Health Secretary resigned last year after his controversial decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as being caught on camera having an affair with a parliamentary aide, leaving his political career in tatters.

After a year in the shadows following this scandal, Matt Hancock emerged as a shock contestant on ITV’s hit reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and he’s been in the Australian jungle for a week now.

The MP for West Suffolk is still a serving Member of Parliament, and his constituents have expressed rage at him going to Australia to appear on reality television when he is paid to help his local area. He has had the whip removed, though.

His deep unpopularity was highlighted by the British public voting for him to consistently do the bushtucker trials that earn meals for camp, but his impressive performances against the Australian jungle’s scariest wildlife has seen him taken out of the firing line in recent days.

Matt Hancock has so far had to be buried underground with snakes and eat a camel’s penis for the nation’s entertainment.

However, many are asking what his true motives are for going on the show, to which Hancock said he was looking for “forgiveness” before breaking down in tears in front of his campmates and the television cameras.

It has caused an uncomfortable situation for the other contestants as well, with the likes of Boy George and Chris Moyles expressing difficulties with separating Matt Hancock the political from Matt the campmate.

It would appear his fellow Conservative MPs are not the biggest fans of his decision to appear on the show, either.

Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, said he hasn’t been watching I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and feels Matt Hancock “should be doing the job he is paid for – representing his constituents. I certainly would not consider taking part.”

This is echoed by Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh, who said: “I don’t, and haven’t ever watched the show, and personally going into the jungle is not something I would ever consider doing.

“I feel that his time would be better spent serving his constituents, however I do not feel it is my place to comment on what is his personal choice to appear on the show.”

