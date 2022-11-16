Man pleads not guilty to Spalding murder as trial date set
He will face trial at the start of 2023
A Spalding man charged with murder and attempted murder has today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on 20 December last year.
Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has entered a not guilty plea to murdering Mr Kirk.
He also denies the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.
Rule today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from custody.
Wearing a grey t-shirt and jogging bottoms, Rule spoke only to confirm his name and was represented by defence barrister Bernard Richmond KC.
The prosecution were represented by Catherine Donnelly.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial before a High Court Judge, Mr Justice Holgate,
The trial will take place at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning 16 January.
A reserve date of 13 March before Mrs Justice Tipples has also been given to the defence and prosecution.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Rule was remanded back into custody by Judge Hirst until his trial.