Final preparations for 2022 Lincoln Christmas Market
It’s time to get festive!
Final preparations are underway ahead of the start of this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market as the popular event, which starts on Thursday, December 1, celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The festive extravaganza will take place between December 1 and 4, 2022, with over 150 stalls nestled within the medieval square and surrounding area.
As well as an array of food and drinks, including festive favourites such as mulled wine and mince pies, there will be a range of other stalls and fun for all the family with the fun fair and big wheel.
This year’s Lincoln Christmas market is open at the following times:
- Thursday, December 1 – 12pm-9.30pm
- Friday, December 2 – 10am-9.30pm
- Saturday, December 3 – 10am-9.30pm
- Sunday, December 4 – 10am-7pm
See our guide to the 2022 Lincoln Christmas Market here, including road closures and parking.
