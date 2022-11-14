Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on: Date and timings

Lincoln’s annual Christmas lights switch-on is almost here, as Kerry Katona prepares to spark the festive spirit in the city on Thursday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Thousands of people enjoy the yearly Christmas lights switch-on, organised by City of Lincoln Council, in the city centre – and 2022 will be no different.

With a bumper programme of live entertainment, DJs and special guests, the event is about much more than the main attraction of festive lighting on the High Street.

It will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 4.30pm, with performances from theatre companies, live musicians, DJ sets and celebrity appearances throughout.

Here is your definitive guide to the City of Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on 2022:

Special guests

The celebrity appearance this year will come from former Atomic Kitten member and reality television star Kerry Katona, who will switch the lights on with her daughter Lily McFadden.

Kerry and Lily are starring in the New Theatre Royal’s annual festive pantomime production this year, and they will join other members of the Cinderella cast in performing at the switch-on event.

The event will be compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale, with the Mayor of Lincoln offering a Christmas message and The Mayor’s Chaplain saying a prayer.

That isn’t all. Pudsey Bear will be welcoming people on the day, while other performances from the likes of Curious Theatre School, Lincoln Drill Hall’s pantomime cast and singer-songwriter Chloey Rose provide entertainment for the crowds.

Schedule

The programme of events will run as follows:

4pm – 5.45pm: DJ on stage

5.45pm: Compere introductions from BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Sean Dunderdale

5.50pm – 6pm: Entertainment from Curious Theatre School

6pm – 6.10pm: Lincoln City Women

6.10pm – 6.25pm: Performance from singer songwriter Chloey Rose

6.25pm: Welcome from special guest Pudsey Bear

6.30pm: Procession sets off from Lincoln Guildhall, which will include the Mayor of Lincoln and her civic party, Freemen of the City, Members of City of Lincoln Council, the MP for Lincoln, Kerry Katona and Lilly McFadden

6.35pm – 6.50pm: Performances from the cast of New Theatre Royals pantomime Cinderella, including Cinderella star Georgia Hayes-Cowley

6.50pm – 6.55pm: The Mayor’s Chaplain, Father Eddy will say a prayer, and there will be a Christmas message from the Mayor of Lincoln

6.55pm: Kerry Katona and Lilly McFadden will take to the stage ahead of the big switch-on

7pm: Lincoln’s lights officially switched on

Prior to the high street lights’ switch-on, St Marks Shopping Centre will host an event from 4.30pm – 6.30pm which will include performances from the stars of Lincoln Drill Hall’s Panto and entertainment from Lincs FM

This will then be followed by the St Marks Shopping Centre lights switch-on at 6.30pm, and Waterside Shopping Centre’s own Christmas lights event at 7.20pm.

Access

All City of Lincoln Council car parks will be free between 4pm and 9.30pm on the day to ensure people can easily access the event.

You can arrange this free parking by either visiting Lincoln Central Car Park or using the PaybyPhone app at all other council-owned car parks in the city.