Lincoln gripped by World Cup fever as England thrash Iran in opener
Hundreds were at the Engine Shed for the first game
Hundreds of England supporters gathered at the Engine Shed in Lincoln to watch the Three Lions get off to the perfect start in their World Cup 2022 campaign.
England kicked off their World Cup in Qatar on Monday afternoon with a group stage match against Iran, and Gareth Southgate’s men put the West Asian side to the sword from the off.
The Three Lions ran out 6-2 winners, with a brace from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, and further goals from teenage star Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.
It was a case of banishing demons for Saka and Rashford, who both found the net around 18 months after they missed penalty kicks in the final of the European Championships at Wembley in the summer of 2021.
Lincoln’s premier indoor events venue the Engine Shed played host to a screening of the game on Monday, with hundreds buying tickets to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the game.
Chants of Southgate You’re The One and Football’s Coming Home could be heard throughout the 90 minutes, as excitement for potential glory sizzled in Lincoln.
Some 300 people also got seats at Towers, the University of Lincoln Students’ Union bar, maxing out capacity for the venue as World Cup fever gripped the city and nation collectively.
Next up for England in Group B will be a clash with the United States of America on Friday, followed by a Home Nations clash with Wales on Tuesday, November 29.