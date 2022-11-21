Twice in a year: One-star hygiene rating for Lincoln Chinese buffet

Months on from the last one-star rating, and no real signs of improvement

Chinese buffet restaurant Yo Yo In Beijing has been slapped with a second one-star hygiene rating in a row, prompting questions about its future in Lincoln.

The restaurant on St Marks Street in Lincoln serves an all-you-can-eat buffet-style offering, but has struggled with hygiene inspections in recent times.

Back in February, Yo Yo In Beijing was given a one-star rating as inspectors called for improvements across the board, mainly in the management of food safety.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said at the time that the team were actively working on the situation and hoping to improve things quickly.

The same issues are making themselves known again, however, as a follow-up inspection in October flagged up the exact same issues as previously.

Management of food safety can be judged on ensuring that systems or checks are in place to make sure food is safe to eat, with establishments being required to provide evidence that staff are well versed on food safety.

2022 has made for grim reading for Yo Yo In Beijing’s hygiene standards, as it never dipped to one-star before this year, but now has an uphill battle to restore its reputation following back-to-back scathing inspections.

The buffet scored four stars in October 2020, two stars in 2018, and three stars in 2017 and 2015 respectively, with 2022 being the first time it reached either extreme of a one or five star rating in recent history.

Yo Yo In Beijing’s website has also disappeared, with the domain no longer being connected to the Lincoln-based Chinese restaurant.

Yo Yo In Beijing has been contacted for comment.

