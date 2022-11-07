Lincoln woman accused of attempted murder appears in court

A 34-year-old Lincoln woman who was charged with attempted murder after a man was allegedly left with suspected stab wounds has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The man in his 60s was initially described as being in a life-threatening condition following an incident at Kenner Close, Lincoln, at 12.49pm on Sunday, August 7.

Lincolnshire Police said the man’s condition stabilised after he was taken to hospital and received treatment for injuries to his neck, face and leg.

Roxanne Staples, 34, of Kenner Close, Lincoln, was arrested on Monday, August 8, and charged with attempted murder.

She was also charged with threats to kill relating to an earlier incident involving a different individual in July.

Staples spoke only to confirm her name during the court hearing.

No pleas were entered and Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on December 12.

A provisional trial date has been fixed for February 6, 2023. The trial is expected to last four days.

Staples was remanded into custody until her next court appearance.