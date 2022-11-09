Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce CEO takes on Lincoln BIG leadership

Part of a closer than ever partnership between the two

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce’s CEO has been named as the new managing director of Lincoln BIG (Business Improvement Group).

Simon Beardsley has served as interim chief executive at Lincoln Business Improvement Group (BIG) for the last 12 months, following the departure of former boss Sarah Loftus after three years in the role.

he will now serve as the new managing director at Lincoln BIG, working alongside his role as Chief Executive at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

Both firms will work closer together than ever before with this partnership to strengthen support for businesses across Lincoln and the wider county of Lincolnshire.

Despite this sign of merging, the boards of both organisations insist that the new partnership between the two will ensure the businesses maintain their independence throughout.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am thrilled to be able to share this news with you, it is just the start of a fruitful partnership with our friends and colleagues at Lincoln BIG.

“Having been involved with the organisation, both operationally through the Collaboration 4 Growth project, the sharing of back-office services, such as finance management and strategically as a board director, this development will build on that success – and I am confident and excited by what this new, more formal partnership will offer our business community here in Lincoln and Lincolnshire.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.